Former Clemson QB named to Orange Bowl Hall of Fame

CU Athletic Communications by

The Capital One Orange Bowl announced on Thursday that former Clemson quarterback Homer Jordan will be inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.

Jordan is one of three honorees in this year's class and is joined by former Michigan Head Coach Lloyd Carr and former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford. They will be honored at the AvMed Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon presented by AutoNation on Dec. 30 at Jungle Island in Miami, and will be featured in an on-field ceremony at the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jordan led Clemson to its first national championship and third perfect season in history at the 1982 Orange Bowl at the conclusion of the 1981 season. Jordan became just the second African-American quarterback in FBS history — and the first at a school in the south — to lead a team to the national championship with that 22-15 victory over Nebraska.

Jordan was named the offensive MVP of the game after completing 11-of-22 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 46 yards. The native of Athens, Ga. was named the first-team All-ACC quarterback that season when he led the ACC in passing efficiency. He was the starting quarterback in every game of Clemson’s 12-0 season.

Jordan was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and into the Athens (Ga.) Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.