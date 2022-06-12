|
Former Clemson QB named MVP in FCF Championship game
|2022 Jun 12, Sun 08:48- -
What a way to finish the season after starting 0-4.
Former Clemson Kelly Bryant was named MVP in Saturday's 42-24 win over Bored Ape FC in the FCF Championship game.
Bryant was impressive, completing 11-for-13 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
He also had 58 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Check out some of Bryant's highlights below:
Do you think the Zappers care they started this season 0-4?— Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022
Up 14 late in the second half, @FCFZappers looking to bring home the Championship trophy.
??: https://t.co/G3UrQVovoo pic.twitter.com/3NbaV7HvVK
TALK YOUR TALK KELLY BRYANT ??@FCFZappers QB1 struts into the endzone, putting his team up 14 to start the second half.— Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022
3?0? - 1?6? lead over @fcfbafc pic.twitter.com/JvgTahLE8T
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?— Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022
The People's Championship is absolutely DELIVERING.@FCFZappers find the endzone to take the 22-16 lead at halftime. pic.twitter.com/Kr5NGkmsZm
.@FCFZappers answer RIGHT back. Kelly Bryant continues to make plays with his legs.— Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022
People's Championship all tied up, 8-8https://t.co/wCfHURXalG pic.twitter.com/TJcxgZhUGE
Congrats to NephewQB @KellyB125 on leading his team to a victory in the @fcfl Championship Game over the BOREO APE Football Club. He was also named MVP of tha game. So proud of this young man keep grinding young man. @eptfootballacademysc support system ???? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VZWJIGx0Nd— Ramon Robinson (RR Elite QB Academy) (@robinson_ramon) June 12, 2022
.@KellyB125 is the Gatorade Finals MVP.— Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022
What a performance from @FCFZappers QB1 pic.twitter.com/zdmJiVy2zZ