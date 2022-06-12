Former Clemson QB named MVP in FCF Championship game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

What a way to finish the season after starting 0-4.

Former Clemson Kelly Bryant was named MVP in Saturday's 42-24 win over Bored Ape FC in the FCF Championship game.

Bryant was impressive, completing 11-for-13 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He also had 58 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Check out some of Bryant's highlights below:

Do you think the Zappers care they started this season 0-4?



Up 14 late in the second half, @FCFZappers looking to bring home the Championship trophy.



??: https://t.co/G3UrQVovoo pic.twitter.com/3NbaV7HvVK — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

TALK YOUR TALK KELLY BRYANT ??@FCFZappers QB1 struts into the endzone, putting his team up 14 to start the second half.



3?0? - 1?6? lead over @fcfbafc pic.twitter.com/JvgTahLE8T — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?

The People's Championship is absolutely DELIVERING.@FCFZappers find the endzone to take the 22-16 lead at halftime. pic.twitter.com/Kr5NGkmsZm — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

.@FCFZappers answer RIGHT back. Kelly Bryant continues to make plays with his legs.



People's Championship all tied up, 8-8https://t.co/wCfHURXalG pic.twitter.com/TJcxgZhUGE — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

Congrats to NephewQB @KellyB125 on leading his team to a victory in the @fcfl Championship Game over the BOREO APE Football Club. He was also named MVP of tha game. So proud of this young man keep grinding young man. @eptfootballacademysc support system ???? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VZWJIGx0Nd — Ramon Robinson (RR Elite QB Academy) (@robinson_ramon) June 12, 2022

.@KellyB125 is the Gatorade Finals MVP.



What a performance from @FCFZappers QB1 pic.twitter.com/zdmJiVy2zZ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022