Former Clemson QB named MVP in FCF Championship game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 12, Sun 08:48
Bryant has been impressive in the Fan Controlled League
Bryant has been impressive in the Fan Controlled League

What a way to finish the season after starting 0-4.

Former Clemson Kelly Bryant was named MVP in Saturday's 42-24 win over Bored Ape FC in the FCF Championship game.

Bryant was impressive, completing 11-for-13 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He also had 58 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Check out some of Bryant's highlights below:

