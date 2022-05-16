Former Clemson QB announces transfer to ACC school

TigerNet Staff by

Taisun Phommachanh is staying in the ACC.

Phommachanh, Clemson's backup QB in the 2021 campaign, announced a commitment to Georgia Tech on Monday.

He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3 after playing in six games, passing for 131 yards and one TD and rushing for 59 yards and another score around injuries.

The former 4-star prospect out of Avon Old Farms (CT) was classified as a redshirt sophomore last year.

After suffering an Achilles tear in the spring game, Phommachanh entered 2021 having completed 11-of-29 passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

He joins offensive lineman Paul Tchio as former Tigers to transfer to Georgia Tech over the offseason.

Clemson opens with Georgia Tech on Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.