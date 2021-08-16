Former Clemson OL waived by Bears
It's tough to stick in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that they have waived three players including former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka.

Cervenka was brought in for a team visit recently after a few injuries on the offensive line.

He previously had a short stint on the Bears roster in May.

For his Clemson career, he played 1,479 snaps over 46 career games, including 23 starts. In his two seasons as a starter, the Tigers had an impressive 29-1 record.

He set the school record for an offensive lineman with 44 reps of 225 pounds at the bench press.

