Former Clemson OL waived by Bears

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's tough to stick in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that they have waived three players including former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka.

Cervenka was brought in for a team visit recently after a few injuries on the offensive line.

He previously had a short stint on the Bears roster in May.

For his Clemson career, he played 1,479 snaps over 46 career games, including 23 starts. In his two seasons as a starter, the Tigers had an impressive 29-1 record.

He set the school record for an offensive lineman with 44 reps of 225 pounds at the bench press.