Former Clemson OL signs with Bears
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 8, Sun 08:53
A former Tiger is back in the NFL.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka has signed with the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Sunday.

Cervenka was brought in for a team visit this week after a few injuries on the offensive line.

He previously had a short stint on the Bears roster in May.

Cervenka went undrafted last season but had a Pro Day style workout alongside Jackson Carman in Clemson back in April.

For his Clemson career, he played 1,479 snaps over 46 career games, including 23 starts. In his two seasons as a starter, the Tigers had an impressive 29-1 record.

He set the school record for an offensive lineman with 44 reps of 225 pounds at the bench press.

