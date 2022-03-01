Former Clemson OL signs extension with Jaguars
Former Tiger Tyler Shatley is putting together an impressive pro career.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced recently that they are re-signing the veteran offensive lineman to a two-year extension.

Reports say that the contract is worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed. Not bad for a former defensive lineman at Clemson back in 2010.

The Jaguars needed to keep Shatley because of his versatility on the offensive line and has been dependable playing in all 33 games the last two seasons including 18 starts.

Overall, he has played in 111 games including 33 starts during his solid eight-year career.

Shatley was undrafted out of Clemson following the 2014 NFL Draft but the Jaguars signed him to a free-agent contract.

