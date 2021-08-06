Former Clemson OL reportedly will transfer to Florida
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 6, Fri 08:35
Boateng didn't play much in two seasons at Clemson
Boateng didn't play much in two seasons at Clemson

Former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng will transfer to Florida as a preferred walk-on according to multiple reports on Friday.

Boateng entered the transfer portal in early February.

He redshirted as a freshman and played five snaps last season against Pittsburgh. He played 21 snaps over four games in his redshirt year.

Boateng was a late addition to the 2019 class as a consensus 3-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale High School (Fla.).

