Former Clemson OL reportedly will transfer to Florida
2021 Aug 6, Fri
Former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng will transfer to Florida as a preferred walk-on according to multiple reports on Friday.
Boateng entered the transfer portal in early February.
He redshirted as a freshman and played five snaps last season against Pittsburgh. He played 21 snaps over four games in his redshirt year.
Boateng was a late addition to the 2019 class as a consensus 3-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale High School (Fla.).
