Former Clemson OL hired as offensive line coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another former Tiger is making waves in the coaching industry.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Jay Guillermo has joined the coaching staff at Carson Newman as their offensive line coach.

"Jay really didn't come onto our radar until after Coach Day left," Carson Newman head football coach Mike Clowney said in a press release. "We started looking for an offensive line coach, and once we got to know him, the calls started pouring in, backing up what a good fit he would be given what our program stands for. There is no question he will help push our offensive line forward for the future. He has been around winning football programs. He knows what that looks like and what it takes to win."

"It's a quality place with quality people," Guillermo said. "That was the big thing that attracted me. Coach Clowny (offensive coordinator Brock) Pursley are quality people. They are the kind of people that I want to work with day in and day out. It's a good match for us as a family."

Congratulations are also in order as the Guillermo family recently welcomed their new baby girl.