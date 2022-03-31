Former Clemson OL announces his new baby boy
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 31, Thu 20:01
Hello there Deacon Shatley
Hello there Deacon Shatley

A 2039 recruit is now on the radar on TigerNet.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman and former Tiger Tyler Shatley announced Wednesday that his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Deacon.

"Yesterday we welcomed baby Deacon into the world!" Shatley posted. "Thankful for @nataliemshatley and a healthy baby!"

Congratulations to the Shatley family on behalf of everyone on the website.

Random facts: The name Deacon is a boy's name of Greek origin meaning "messenger, servant" and 1 out of every 3,330 baby boys born in 2020 were named Deacon.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson OL announces his new baby boy
Former Clemson OL announces his new baby boy
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer on visit
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer on visit
Report: Clemson set to make key athletics administrative, football hire
Report: Clemson set to make key athletics administrative, football hire
Tigers look to get on track in ACC play hosting NC State
Tigers look to get on track in ACC play hosting NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest