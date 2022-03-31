Former Clemson OL announces his new baby boy

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A 2039 recruit is now on the radar on TigerNet.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman and former Tiger Tyler Shatley announced Wednesday that his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Deacon.

"Yesterday we welcomed baby Deacon into the world!" Shatley posted. "Thankful for @nataliemshatley and a healthy baby!"

Congratulations to the Shatley family on behalf of everyone on the website.

Random facts: The name Deacon is a boy's name of Greek origin meaning "messenger, servant" and 1 out of every 3,330 baby boys born in 2020 were named Deacon.