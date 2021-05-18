BREAKING

Former Clemson lineman signs rookie contract
by - Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 2:51 PM
Carman is getting to work just outside his hometown.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman, the team's second-round draft pick, on Tuesday.

Carman (6-5, 322) spent the last three seasons with the Tigers (2018-20), playing in 40 career games (27 starts), and in each of his three seasons helped Clemson to ACC titles and berths in the College Football Playoff.

Carman is a native of Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield High School), just outside of Cincinnati. He played offensive tackle in college at Clemson, but the Bengals list him at guard.

The Bengals did not announce the financial details, but the slot value for his selection was listed at $7.4 million total with a $2.8 million signing bonus.

