Former Clemson lineman signs rookie contract

TigerNet Staff by

The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman, the team's second-round draft pick, on Tuesday.

Carman (6-5, 322) spent the last three seasons with the Tigers (2018-20), playing in 40 career games (27 starts), and in each of his three seasons helped Clemson to ACC titles and berths in the College Football Playoff.

Carman is a native of Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield High School), just outside of Cincinnati. He played offensive tackle in college at Clemson, but the Bengals list him at guard.

The Bengals did not announce the financial details, but the slot value for his selection was listed at $7.4 million total with a $2.8 million signing bonus.

We've signed rookie Jackson Carman (@Jackthejiant). — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 18, 2021