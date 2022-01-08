|
Former Clemson lineman released by Jets
The New York Jets announced that they released former Clemson DE Shaq Lawson on Saturday ahead of their season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Lawson (6-3, 267) was acquired from Houston on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The veteran DL, who has 23 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception and 2 pass defenses, took 534 snaps on defense.
A first-round pick by the Bills in 2016, Lawson has 163 tackles, 34 TFLs and 20.5 sacks in 78 career NFL games (31 starts). He has also been a part of the Miami Dolphins organization.
