Former Clemson lineman released by Jets

Lawson played over 500 snaps with the Jets this season (USA TODAY/Danielle Parhizkaran).
The New York Jets announced that they released former Clemson DE Shaq Lawson on Saturday ahead of their season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Lawson (6-3, 267) was acquired from Houston on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The veteran DL, who has 23 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception and 2 pass defenses, took 534 snaps on defense.

A first-round pick by the Bills in 2016, Lawson has 163 tackles, 34 TFLs and 20.5 sacks in 78 career NFL games (31 starts). He has also been a part of the Miami Dolphins organization.

