Former Clemson lineman punched in postgame scuffle
by - Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:03 AM
Simpson was a stalwart lineman for the Tigers.
Former Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson was punched while his helmet was on in the aftermath of his team's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill is shown catching Simpson off-guard with the punch as players were talking around midfield after the game. Simpson was then shown being restrained by teammates after the incident as Hill retreated away.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that a suspension won't come but there could be a fine coming for Hill.

Simpson has started all 11 games for the Raiders and 13 total in his career.

You can catch the incident below:

