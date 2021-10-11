Former Clemson lineman placed on COVID/Reserve list

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he has to test negative twice to return and that timeline is uncertain.

Carman was selected in the second round of the NFL draft and has started three of the Bengals' five games.

Zac Taylor said that if RG Jackson Carman and RB Samaje Perine test negative twice, they can rejoin the team. Uncertain on a timeline for their return, however. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 11, 2021