Former Clemson lineman picked in USFL draft

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has another rep in the USFL spring league.

Former Clemson center Sean Pollard was selected by the Michigan Panthers on Wednesday.

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his Clemson career, playing at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span from 2016-19 in which the Tigers went 55-4 and won two national championships.

Pollard signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Pollard is a third former Tiger to be announced during the USFL draft, joining Isaiah Battle (Pittsburgh Maulers) and Diondre Overton (Philadelphia Stars).

The league is set to begin on April 16 with a regular-season played in Birmingham, Alabama and aired on NBC and FOX-owned channels.

