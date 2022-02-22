Former Clemson lineman drafted by USFL team
Former Clemson offensive tackle Isaiah Battle was announced as being drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the new USFL spring football league on Tuesday.

Battle first entered the pros by being picked in the fifth round of the 2015 Supplemental Draft by the Rams. He went on to play with the Chiefs, Seahawks, Panthers and then the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

The league is set to begin play on April 16 with games to air on NBC, FOX, FS1, USA Network and Peacock.

Though the teams have different regional names, the regular season will be played all in Birmingham, Alabama.

