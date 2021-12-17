Former Clemson lineman commits to transfer for ACC school

A former Clemson offensive lineman isn't going too far down the road for his transfer destination.

Former 4-star prospect Paul Tchio announced Friday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech.

He entered the transfer portal last month after playing 101 snaps over five games this season (one start).

The Milton, Georgia native had played 80 snaps over nine games in the 2020 season as a true freshman.

He was rated a top-100 prospect by 247Sports out of high school (No. 96/No. 3 offensive guard).