Former Clemson linebacker named to CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland was on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released on Wednesday.

Kirkland was a consensus First Team All-American in 1991 and a 1990 Second Team All-American.

He was also a finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of a Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense. He notched three first-team All-ACC honors, as well as a 1989 Gator Bowl MVP as part of two conference titles.

The Lamar native went on to be a second-round NFL draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

He was inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor in 2019.

CJ Spiller was selected for induction into the 2021 Hall of Fame class that will be celebrated in December.