Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
by - Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 5:23 PM
Goodson played one game this season. (USA TODAY/Jeff Hanisch)
Goodson played one game this season. (USA TODAY/Jeff Hanisch)

B.J. Goodson's return to NFL action lasted one game.

Goodson, 28, signed with the New York Jets last week, but on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Goodson has retired from the NFL after playing seven snaps on special teams.

Goodson logged 91 tackles and two interceptions over 14 games (all starts) with the Cleveland Browns last season. He made 43 starts over 66 games in the last five seasons over stints with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and the Browns.

Goodson was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Giants.

Goodson played in 47 games as a Tiger (2012-15) and totaled 205 tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 21 QB pressures, five pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.

