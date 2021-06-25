Former Clemson LB passes away
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, June 25, 2021, 9:50 PM
Tough news to report tonight.

Former Clemson linebacker Altroy Bodrick, 41, passed away on Friday from an apparent heart attack.

Bodrick played in 42 games registering 151 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, an interception, and six pass breakups at Clemson during 1998-2002.

On a personal note, I had met Bodrick several times while covering Clemson and through friends, and he was one of the nicest and most down-to-earth guys you could ever meet. A type of person that would give you 'the shirt off his back' kind of guy.

'Troy' always had a smile when he was around you and just a great friend to all that knew him. He certainly will be missed.

TigerNet would like to give our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Altroy Bodrick.

