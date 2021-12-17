Former Clemson LB announces transfer to Vanderbilt
by - Friday, December 17, 2021, 3:03 PM
Patterson's playing time was limited in his junior campaign.
Patterson's playing time was limited in his junior campaign.

Former Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson is headed back home for his transfer destination.

The reserve Tigers linebacker this season will join his younger brother Langston Patterson at Vanderbilt.

"I would first like (to) start off by thanking God. Without Him none of this would be possible," Kane Patterson said in the announcement. "I would also like to thank Coach Swinney and Clemson football for the past 3 years. With that being said, I will be finishing my career at Vanderbilt University. It has always been a dream of mine to play football with my brother, Langston Patterson, at the next level...I can't wait to get to work."

The Brentwood, Tennessee native logged seven tackles in 43 snaps in his junior season with the Tigers.

The former 4-star prospect entered 2021 credited with 34 tackles (3.0 for loss), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in 202 snaps in 25 career games.

