Former Clemson great to be inducted into N.C. Hall of Fame
by - Friday, July 16, 2021, 8:31 PM

Two-time All-American and former Clemson cornerback Donnell Woolford will be honored next week (July 23) with an induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Woolford hails from Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he was a three-sport star (football/basketball/track) before a standout run with the Tigers in the '80s.

Woolford was a consensus All-American in 1988, where his accolades included no opposing receiver catching more than two passes in a game on him. Woolford went on to being a first-round NFL draft selection in 1989 of the Chicago Bears.

More recently, Woolford was a part of Clemson's staff as a graduate assistant during the 2016 National Championship run.

He is also a Clemson and S.C. Athletic hall of famer.

Check out more from Woolford via WTVD out of Raleigh:

