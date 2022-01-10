Former Clemson DT commits for transfer to Big 10 school
by - 2022 Jan 10, Mon 13:49
Jefferies is headed to the Big 10.
Jefferies is headed to the Big 10.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies announced he is headed to the Big Ten with Minnesota on Monday.

"I am blessed and excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Minnesota," Jefferies said.

He was rated as high as a 4-star prospect out of Covington, Georgia but saw action in only five games this season, tallying one tackle in 24 snaps.

Jefferies follows a path that another recent Clemson defensive tackle took after Nyles Pinckney transferred there last season. Pinckney totaled 29 tackles, 3.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 13 games with the Golden Gophers last season.

Jefferies entered 2021 with 21 tackles (one for loss) and a half-sack in 169 career snaps over 23 games.

Feature on Jefferies from 2020: Diabetes diagnosis changes outlook for Darnell Jefferies

