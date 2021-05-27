Former Clemson DL carted off field at Ravens OTAs
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 May 27, Thu 11:58
Former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly has been with the Baltimore Ravens through mini-camp and OTAs this week.

Unfortunately, Kelly suffered a possible torn achilles at a workout on Wednesday and had to be carted off the field by the medical staff.

"Early indication is that Ravens UDFA Xavier Kelly, who played college ball at Clemson and Arkansas, has a torn Achilles," Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic tweeted. "The rookie went down early in today's OTA and was carted off the field. Ravens will probably have to bring in another IDL. They only had 3 practicing today."

Kelly was a grad transfer at Arkansas last season and finished with eight tackles and a sack.

During three years at Clemson, he had 22 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

