Former Clemson defender re-signs with Dallas Cowboys

TigerNet Staff by

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with former Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins this week.

Watkins was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, after an impressive 10.5-sack season during his senior year at Clemson. He tallied 74 tackles and four sacks in four years with the Texans.

Watkins started 14 of 17 games on the season with Dallas last year, finishing with 32 tackles. He also added five tackles for loss, a sack, and a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against New Orleans.

Watkins is a second former Clemson defender to re-sign with Dallas recently, joining safety Jayron Kearse.

Carlos Watkins and Jeremy Sprinkle are back with the Cowboys on veteran salary benefit deals that include a $1.035 million base salary, $152,500 signing bonus and count $895,000 against the cap. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 24, 2022