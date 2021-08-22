Former Clemson defender, NFL defensive coordinator leave stadium under COVID protocol

A former Clemson defensive tackle had to leave a stadium Saturday night after he and a coach started feeling symptoms prior to a preseason game.

Dallas Cowboys defender Carlos Watkins and his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left the stadium prior to a matchup with the Houston Texans.

The team said in a statement that the move was "out of an abundance of caution" under the NFL's COVID protocols. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also said the team was "just being extremely cautious." The Cowboys noted that 93% of the team and 100% of the staff were fully vaccinated and that the two would be reevaluated on Sunday.

Watkins signed with the Cowboys in the offseason after playing four seasons and 42 games with the Houston Texans. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

A little more info on Dan Quinn & Carlos Watkins. Neither man felt good after arriving at AT&T Stadium & we’re sent home. It’s unclear if they were given a rapid COVID test at the stadium or simply told to leave to avoid any potential issues. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 22, 2021

Official statement from the @dallascowboys: pic.twitter.com/C72a6EWaUe — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 22, 2021

Mike McCarthy said DC Dan Quinn and DT Carlos Watkins were put in the COVID-19 protocol about 90 minutes before the game. “We’re just being extremely cautious.” Not sure when they’ll be able to return — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 22, 2021