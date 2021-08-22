Former Clemson defender, NFL defensive coordinator leave stadium under COVID protocol
by - Sunday, August 22, 2021, 1:17 PM
Watkins played on Clemson's 2016 national title team.
Watkins played on Clemson's 2016 national title team.

A former Clemson defensive tackle had to leave a stadium Saturday night after he and a coach started feeling symptoms prior to a preseason game.

Dallas Cowboys defender Carlos Watkins and his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left the stadium prior to a matchup with the Houston Texans.

The team said in a statement that the move was "out of an abundance of caution" under the NFL's COVID protocols. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also said the team was "just being extremely cautious." The Cowboys noted that 93% of the team and 100% of the staff were fully vaccinated and that the two would be reevaluated on Sunday.

Watkins signed with the Cowboys in the offseason after playing four seasons and 42 games with the Houston Texans. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Baby giraffe named after Trevor Lawrence
Baby giraffe named after Trevor Lawrence
Former Clemson defender, NFL defensive coordinator leave stadium under COVID protocol
Former Clemson defender, NFL defensive coordinator leave stadium under COVID protocol
Georgia's Smart says Bulldogs roster should be "full tilt" for Clemson
Georgia's Smart says Bulldogs roster should be "full tilt" for Clemson
5-star defensive target commits to UNC over Clemson
5-star defensive target commits to UNC over Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest