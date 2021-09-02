Former Clemson defender activated off Reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins was among a number of activations for the Dallas Cowboys off of the COVID-19/Reserve list Thursday.

Watkins and his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left while on site for a preseason game in August with symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 afterward.

Watkins has made 18 starts in 42 games at the NFL level, all with the Houston Texans, totaling 74 hits, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Texans.

The N.C. native earned first-team All-America honors (CBS Sports) in Clemson's 2016 national title season.

The Cowboys open their season on Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay.

