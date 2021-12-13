Former Clemson DB will play for Jeff Scott at USF
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 13, 2021, 8:36 AM
Former Clemson defensive back Ray Thornton announced his commitment on Instagram on Sunday to USF after a visit this weekend.

Former Tiger Michel Dukes has also committed to Jeff Scott as a transfer from the portal recently.

In total, the Bulls have ten transfer commitments since October.

Thornton, a redshirt sophomore out of Columbus, Georgia tallied ten tackles with a pass breakup in 75 snaps this season. He entered the year with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup over 161 snaps in 15 games (two starts).

Thornton will still have three years of eligibility with the free COVID year and redshirting

He was rated as a 3-star prospect out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

