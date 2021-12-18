Former Clemson DB waived by Vikings after reported verbal altercation

TigerNet Staff by

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they waived former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland on Saturday afternoon.

Reports from the NFL Network shortly after the announcement said that Breeland "got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation."

ESPN then reported the following: "The situation started in a defensive meeting room Saturday morning as the cornerback and a coach were watching a play from a previous game, the source said. Later at practice, Breeland went onto the field with the defensive starters but was told to come out of the lineup, according to the source. After waiting on the sideline, the cornerback went back to the locker room to change out of his cleats. Once he returned to the practice field, a verbal altercation ensued between the cornerback, several teammates and coaches, and ended with general manager Rick Spielman stepping in to deescalate the situation. The source said that Spielman took Breeland to his office to address the situation and eventually waived the cornerback."

The eight-year NFL veteran started all 13 games this season, tallying two interceptions and forcing two fumbles.

According to Vikings.com, Breeland was added to Saturday’s injury report as "questionable" for "not injury related-personal matter" hours before the release.

Breeland was one of three former Tigers on the team that plays the Chicago Bears next on Monday, along with running back Wayne Gallman and defensive back Mackensie Alexander.

He had signed a one-year and $3 million contract with the team in June.

Breeland has totaled 16 interceptions and 85 passes defended in 107 NFL games after a fourth-round NFL draft selection in 2014 by Washington.

The #Vikings have waived CB Bashaud Breeland. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 18, 2021

The #Vikings waived starting CB Bashaud Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Too much to come back from. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

Sources said Breeland exchanged words with Dalvin Cook and Sheldon Richardson, among others, before Rick Spielman stepped in to break things up. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 18, 2021

“This your last night in Minnesota” — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) December 18, 2021

theirs mines truth — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) December 19, 2021