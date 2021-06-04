Former Clemson DB signs with Vikings

Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $4 million on Friday.

Breeland visited the Vikings last month and will join former Clemson defensive back Mackensie Alexander in the Vikings secondary.

In 2020, Breeland had 30 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

Breeland became the first Clemson player to record an interception in the Super Bowl this past season.

For his pro career, he has 376 tackles, 14 picks, and 81 pass defenses with three previous teams (Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City).

Washington drafted him in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2014.