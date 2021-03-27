Former Clemson DB signs with Vikings

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year veterans minimum deal plus signing bonus according to multiple reports.

Alexander spent last season with the Bengals (10 starts) and registered 32 tackles, an interception, and six passes defended.

He spent his first four seasons of his career in Minnesota where he had 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 21 passes defended in 55 games (10 starts).

He was picked in the second round at No. 54 overall by the Vikings in 2016.