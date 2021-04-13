Former Clemson DB signs with new European team

Former Clemson cornerback Darius Robinson will continue his pro career in the new European League of Football.

Robinson was announced as a new signing for the Wroclaw Panthers out of Poland this week.

Robinson graduated Clemson in 2013 and was a permanent team co-captain that season, totaling six interceptions and five pass breakups over 1,371 snaps as a Tiger.

He spent time on the Buffalo Bills roster as an undrafted free agent and has played in Europe for the New Yorker Lions (Germany), Las Rozas Black Demons (Spain) and the Swarco Raiders (Austria), where he was named a league MVP.

"Any moment I have the ball in my hand on special teams, or on defense there is a chance I will make a big play," Robinson said via a team news release. "I will be one of the fastest players on the field. You can expect that. I let the game come to me. I remember being a kid growing up watching football and remembering all the players that inspired me. So when the fans are in support, it's our job to put the best product on the field. The whole experience in Poland will be new to me so I'm open-minded about it all. The fans are a part of the Panther's success and I'm looking forward to our interactions. Maybe I will learn to speak some Polish along the way!"

The league is set to start this summer with teams out of Germany and Poland and plans to expand to more than 20 teams in 10 countries in the future.