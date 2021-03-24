Former Clemson DB reportedly signing with Cowboys
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 24, Wed 20:53
Anntaninna Biondo - USA Today Sports
Anntaninna Biondo - USA Today Sports

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse is signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys according to multiple reports including the Dallas Morning News.

Kearse visited the Cowboys on Wednesday.

He had a career-high 59 tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 11 games last season with the Lions.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Vikings. In four years with the Vikings, he appeared in 62 games and had five starts.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

