Former Clemson CB selected in NFL draft sixth round

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was drafted with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Kendrick played with the Tigers from 2018-20 after signing as a 5-star prospect, starting as a receiver and then moving to cornerback.

Kendrick book-ended his college career with national championships, winning in the 2018 season with Clemson and the 2021 campaign with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney parted ways with Kendrick before spring ball in 2021 and Kendrick committed to Georgia later that year.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 with Clemson after tallying six pass breakups and an interception. Kendrick made All-SEC and garnered defensive MVP honors in the Orange Bowl, totaling a team-best four interceptions last season.

He was the 15th draft selection off from the Georgia team that defeated Clemson 10-3 in last year's opener.

Kendrick joins former Tigers quarterback Chad Kelly as players to not finish with Dabo Swinney's program and go on to an NFL draft selection.