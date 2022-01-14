Former Clemson CB honored as All-Pro selection
by - 2022 Jan 14, Fri 12:45
Terrell had quite the season. (Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck / USATODAY)
Terrell had quite the season. (Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck / USATODAY)

Former Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell was selected as a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press after a standout sophomore campaign with the Atlanta Falcons.

Terrell was already honored on the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team:

"He allowed 29 catches for 200 yards all season, on 66 targets. Those numbers are the lowest in the league, accomplished over 1,023 defensive snaps. He gave up three touchdowns and had three picks. He also had a league low 47.5 passer rating against him, with receivers averaging an astonishing 6.9 yards per reception."

Terrell was selected 16th overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Falcons.

Former Clemson and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was also selected as an All-Pro by PFF on the second team.

"Wilkins has been an excellent player for Miami in all facets, playing over 700 snaps this season," PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star NC lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer
4-star NC lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer
Clemson leads ACC in players on NFL Playoff teams
Clemson leads ACC in players on NFL Playoff teams
Clemson Men's Soccer National Championship Parade information
Clemson Men's Soccer National Championship Parade information
Former Clemson CB honored as All-Pro selection
Former Clemson CB honored as All-Pro selection
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest