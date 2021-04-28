FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence is becoming a global force in advertising.

Gatorade, Blockfolio, Topps, and Bose were a few of his endorsements already before draft day.

Now, a popular apparel company has joined up with Lawrence as Adidas officially announced that they have signed the star quarterback on Wednesday.

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and I’m excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career. Adidas’ brand attitude of ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership,” Lawrence said in a media release.

According to reports, Lawrence will wear Adidas cleats on the field and appear on various marketing platforms for the company.

He is expected to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29.

Soon to be No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has signed with @adidas pic.twitter.com/Wd2OBETro4 — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) April 28, 2021

Before playing a single game in the NFL, Trevor Lawrence has signed with @Gatorade, crypto investment app @blockfolio — and now @adidas.



Just getting started. ?? pic.twitter.com/HfikZWTC93 — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 28, 2021

It's official. Trevor Lawrence is an adidas athlete. pic.twitter.com/FKjA0EOxii — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) April 28, 2021

Adidas has formally announced it has signed @Trevorlawrencee. pic.twitter.com/7X2FmMSgx4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 28, 2021