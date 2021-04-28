FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 10:50 AM
Trevor Lawrence is becoming a global force in advertising.

Gatorade, Blockfolio, Topps, and Bose were a few of his endorsements already before draft day.

Now, a popular apparel company has joined up with Lawrence as Adidas officially announced that they have signed the star quarterback on Wednesday.

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and I’m excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career. Adidas’ brand attitude of ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership,” Lawrence said in a media release.

According to reports, Lawrence will wear Adidas cleats on the field and appear on various marketing platforms for the company.

He is expected to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29.

