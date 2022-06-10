Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Finebaum gonna Finebaum.

College Football talking head Paul Finebaum heard about Sporting News' Bill Bender's list of top head coaches for the 2022 season on Tuesday and was shocked to see Dabo Swinney ranked ahead of Kirby Smart.

"Are you telling me – I promised myself I wouldn't do this, but I'm going to – are you telling me that Kirby Smart is inferior by one number to Dabo Swinney, in spite of that championship? I don't need to remind you but look at the trajectory of the programs right now and where they are. I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news, and Kirby Smart is where it's at in college football today.

"We want somebody to take a chance and say, 'You know what? Kirby Smart's a better coach than Dabo Swinney, and I don't care how many national championships he has. I'm saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record."

A day later, Finebaum continued his obsession with Clemson (and possibly TigerNet) on "The Opening Kickoff" on WNSP-FM 105.5, saying that Clemson fans are the craziest in all of college football.

"There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in America is Clemson," Finebaum said. "The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It's one thing if you've never won a national championship. But these guys have won two in recent years, and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved."

He continued with his petty remarks.

"I just laugh at Clemson fans," he said. "Get over yourself, OK? You're not that important. This is 2022. College football has left you behind."

Funny stuff by Finebaum saying that Clemson isn't important but has talked about the Tigers for two days straight, first on a podcast and then on a radio show.