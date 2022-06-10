Finebaum loves to talk about Clemson (Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports)
Finebaum loves to talk about Clemson (Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports)

Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 10, Fri 10:18

Finebaum gonna Finebaum.

College Football talking head Paul Finebaum heard about Sporting News' Bill Bender's list of top head coaches for the 2022 season on Tuesday and was shocked to see Dabo Swinney ranked ahead of Kirby Smart.

"Are you telling me – I promised myself I wouldn't do this, but I'm going to – are you telling me that Kirby Smart is inferior by one number to Dabo Swinney, in spite of that championship? I don't need to remind you but look at the trajectory of the programs right now and where they are. I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news, and Kirby Smart is where it's at in college football today.

"We want somebody to take a chance and say, 'You know what? Kirby Smart's a better coach than Dabo Swinney, and I don't care how many national championships he has. I'm saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record."

A day later, Finebaum continued his obsession with Clemson (and possibly TigerNet) on "The Opening Kickoff" on WNSP-FM 105.5, saying that Clemson fans are the craziest in all of college football.

"There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in America is Clemson," Finebaum said. "The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It's one thing if you've never won a national championship. But these guys have won two in recent years, and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved."

He continued with his petty remarks.

"I just laugh at Clemson fans," he said. "Get over yourself, OK? You're not that important. This is 2022. College football has left you behind."

Funny stuff by Finebaum saying that Clemson isn't important but has talked about the Tigers for two days straight, first on a podcast and then on a radio show.

Subject (Replies: 57) Author
spacer TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 TigerNet News
spacer dunno about the rest of you guys.. but i always feel like
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer I laugh a lot a Paul Finebaum
 icutigris
spacer Thanks for the bulletin board material
 tigerfan5377
spacer Well, we aint murdered no trees Pawl***
 tigertrain®
spacer Okay which one of us nailed a female relative of his?
 STERLING®
spacer Re: Okay which one of us nailed a female relative of his?
 jaxco
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 DirtyTiger2000
spacer Oh the hypocrisy and the irony !!!!
 BigCUFan®
spacer My thoughts exactly...
 kgpittm®
spacer Mods: We have an ignore user button, can we get
 geech72
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Doubleb78
spacer Who ?
 clemson80tiger®
spacer Lol, people actually subscribe to this blow pop.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Lol, people actually subscribe to this blow pop.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Lol, people actually subscribe to this blow pop.***
 IBSWAMPFOX®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 midnight rider
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 midnight rider
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 9 Lives
spacer He needs to hook it over his ears like a gas mask
 coachmac
spacer Clemson is living rent free in Finebaum's head...
 9 Lives
spacer "I can't believe he said this! We aren't insecure!"
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 gotigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Jcantrell86®
spacer I'm a Psychiatrist...
 kgpittm®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Valley Boy
spacer Interesting stat, bro.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 TigerInAtown
spacer I wouldn't know who he was if it wasn't for T-Net***
 AsheTiger
spacer Makes 2 of us
 under11par®
spacer Ratings must really be bad.
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Pawl....
 Reckless96®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 QBVII
spacer Howard Cosell or Howard Stern wannabe???
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 natty®
spacer As Far as Suspected Pedophiles Go Finebaum Is Not a Bad
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Rswanson
spacer If he's using this board to form his opinions, then
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Shall we pretend PF does not exist and ignore him?
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 campringle
spacer Re: All i can say
 clemvol
spacer 44-16
 92citadelgrad®
spacer This is the most insignificant piece of information I could possibly think of
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 rons1®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 cwby
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Tigergirlga
spacer Deer Dumbo....
 Anonymous08®
spacer "most insecure, paranoid finebaum" in CFB
 tigeron®
spacer Re: "most insecure, paranoid finebaum" in CFB
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 OCULUS PRIME
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 Touch_The_Rock79
spacer Let's get something trending on Twitter, #FPF***
 TGRRAG®
spacer Re:TNET: Finebaum "identifies" as human instead of a monkey
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Never heard of her
 doboy88®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 7Tiger7
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
 grrowl
Read all 57 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
