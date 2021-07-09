Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson could have a signee go in the top-10 picks on Sunday (7 p.m./MLB Network), and it might not be the one predicted over the last few months.

An ESPN projection ($) has Tigers quarterback and outfielder signee Will Taylor going No. 9 overall to the LA Angels. In the next 10 picks, fellow Clemson QB and shortstop/RHP prospect Bubba Chandler, who has also had predictions for that No. 9 selection, is pegged for the 17th selection to the Reds. Catcher signee Joe Mack is predicted to the Twins with the 36th overall selection.

Before potential bonus pool money is added, slot value for the ninth overall pick is $4.95 million. The 17th pick comes with $3.6 million and even a 36th overall pick clears $2 million ($2.045M).

There is no consensus on MLB draft projections, however.

FanGraphs has just two Clemson signees being picked in the first round -- the outfielder Taylor at 25th overall (Oakland A’s) and Mack one pick later to the Minnesota Twins.

Sporting News has Mack going 21st over to the Cubs and Taylor going across the state border to the Atlanta Braves with the 24th pick.

Taylor and Chandler moved in at Clemson last month and also worked Dabo Swinney's prospect camps. One or both would provide some much-needed depth in the QB room after backup Taisun Phommachanh went down to a tore Achilles in the spring game.