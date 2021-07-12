BREAKING

Film Analysis: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 12, 2021, 10:06 AM

Check out this video that shows some film analysis of a few plays last season from Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Video Description: In this video we look at film of Clemson's quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. We watch the film from the Boston College and Notre Dame games. There is one trait that could separate DJ from other quarterbacks and help him be the best quarterback in college football this year

