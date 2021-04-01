ESPN's McShay projects two Tigers picked in NFL draft first round
ESPN's Todd McShay released a two-round NFL mock draft on Thursday and he thinks two Tigers won't have to wait until day 2 for selections ($).

McShay starts with Trevor Lawrence at the top and a pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect I've seen in nearly a decade, and the Jaguars obviously want a game-changer under center as the Urban Meyer era begins," McShay said.

McShay projects Travis Etienne to the Big Apple and landing with the New York Jets in the 23rd pick.

"With (Zach) Wilson being the pick at No. 2, New York now has to help him out," McShay said. "I liked the Jets bringing in Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr., but this is another potential spot for Terrace Marshall Jr. or perhaps Ole Miss' Elijah Moore. And don't rule out an offensive tackle like Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State). I'm going with Etienne, though. He has breakaway speed and can catch passes out of the backfield. The Jets need a true game-changer at running back, and he's exactly that, scoring 78 touchdowns from scrimmage over his time at Clemson."

The NFL draft starts on April 29 with the first round and continues April 30 (rounds 2-3) and May 1 (rounds 4-7).

