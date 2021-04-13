ESPN's Kiper projects four Tigers in NFL draft first two rounds

TigerNet Staff by

It could be a busy first couple days for Clemson Tigers in the NFL draft coming up.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest two-round mock draft on Tuesday ($) and he has four Tigers being selected there.

All-American and ACC player of the year Trevor Lawrence is still Kiper's projected pick in the top spot, which would be a first in Clemson football history.

Kiper expects Travis Etienne to hear his name early in the second round, at pick No. 34 to the New York Jets.

"Etienne is a home run hitter and all-around back, and like Toney at No. 33, he'd help the rookie signal-caller," Kiper said. "Etienne had 588 receiving yards last season. This finishes out the Jets' projected two-round class with a quarterback, cornerback and running back. Edge rusher is another possibility."

Joining in Etienne from Clemson in round two are projected picks for Amari Rodgers, to the New England Patriots at No. 46, and Jackson Carman in the 62nd spot to the Green Bay Packers.

"The Patriots' pass-catchers were disappointing around Cam Newton last season, so let's give projected new quarterback Justin Fields a weapon," said Kiper. "Rodgers is one of the top slot receivers in this class. He's built like a running back and is stellar on jet sweeps and bubble screens. He can make defenders miss after the catch."

ESPN colleague Todd McShay projects $) Lawrence (1) and Etienne (23) going in the first round, with Etienne also going to the Jets there too.

The first round is coming up in a little over two weeks (April 29), with rounds 2-3 on April 30 and rounds 4-7 on May 1.