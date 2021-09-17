ESPN's Herbstreit says Uiagalelei's "future is bright," can't wait to see him develop

TigerNet Staff by

There is no shortage of opinions on sophomore Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagelelei's sluggish -- maybe at best -- start to the 2021 campaign.

Uiagalelei ranks 96th according to ESPN's QBR rating with one TD pass to two interceptions and 349 total passing yards in the No. 6 Tigers' 1-1 start.

Clemson running back Darien Rencher had ESPN lead CFB analyst Kirk Herbstreit on his podcast this week for a lengthy interview hitting a number of subjects, including NIL, teams and players to watch so far, the transfer portal and top atmospheres/tailgate locations.

In the players/teams to watch section, Herbstreit offered his thoughts on Uiagalelei's season start.

"DJ is kinda still -- people expected him because he played against BC and Notre Dame and threw for how many yards -- that, 'No problem, put DJ in and away (we go),'" Herbstreit said. "And I think it was a reality check on that he's still a young kid, right? His future is bright but give him a chance to settle in. Kinda get some reps, like any human being needs. Can't wait to see where he is midseason in the ACC. Just see where the whole (Clemson offense) is."

Watch the rest of the interview below: