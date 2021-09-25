ESPN's GameDay predictions for Clemson-NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN College Gameday was at Soldier Field on Saturday for the top-20 showdown between Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

During the broadcast, the GameDay crew talked about the Clemson-NC State matchup that is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Here are their predictions on the ACC clash:

Desmond Howard: NC STATE

"I like this veteran Wolfpack defense," he said. "They return ten starters from a year ago. It gives them a lot of flexibility. I think the defense will be the call for NC State to beat Clemson."

Celebrity guest picker Danica Patrick: CLEMSON

"I'm going Clemson," she said. "I feel like Clemson is usually pretty decent so that is my super smart answer."

Lee Corso: CLEMSON

"Clemson, real close," he said.

Kirk Herbstreit: CLEMSON

"This will be a tighter game than people think," he said.