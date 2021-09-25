|
ESPN's GameDay predictions for Clemson-NC State
|Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:00 PM- -
ESPN College Gameday was at Soldier Field on Saturday for the top-20 showdown between Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
During the broadcast, the GameDay crew talked about the Clemson-NC State matchup that is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.
Here are their predictions on the ACC clash:
Desmond Howard: NC STATE
"I like this veteran Wolfpack defense," he said. "They return ten starters from a year ago. It gives them a lot of flexibility. I think the defense will be the call for NC State to beat Clemson."
Celebrity guest picker Danica Patrick: CLEMSON
"I'm going Clemson," she said. "I feel like Clemson is usually pretty decent so that is my super smart answer."
Lee Corso: CLEMSON
"Clemson, real close," he said.
Kirk Herbstreit: CLEMSON
"This will be a tighter game than people think," he said.