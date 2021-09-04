|
ESPN’s GameDay predictions for Clemson-Georgia
|2021 Sep 4, Sat 12:02-
ESPN’s flagship college football show College Gameday was on site in Charlotte for the top-5 showdown between Clemson and Georgia.
The broadcast start is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.
The GameDay crew and more made their predictions on the matchup:
David Pollack: Georgia - "Because of that physicality, I think they get it done."
Chris Fallica: Georgia
Desmond Howard: Clemson - "This is a heavyweight matchup. This is what we've all been waiting for. You look at Georgia's defense and say, the front four is stout, but going up against this Clemson offense -- you saw (Dabo Swinney) talk about what Justyn Ross brings to this unit. I got to go with the Clemson Tigers."
Celebrity guest picker Kane Brown: Georgia
Lee Corso: Georgia
Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Clemson
Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit is on the broadcast for the game and therefore did not make a pick.
