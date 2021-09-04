ESPN’s GameDay predictions for Clemson-Georgia
by - 2021 Sep 4, Sat 12:02
DJ Uiagalelei takes the reins as Clemson's QB1 under the Charlotte lights Saturday.
DJ Uiagalelei takes the reins as Clemson's QB1 under the Charlotte lights Saturday.

ESPN’s flagship college football show College Gameday was on site in Charlotte for the top-5 showdown between Clemson and Georgia.

The broadcast start is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

The GameDay crew and more made their predictions on the matchup:

David Pollack: Georgia - "Because of that physicality, I think they get it done."

Chris Fallica: Georgia

Desmond Howard: Clemson - "This is a heavyweight matchup. This is what we've all been waiting for. You look at Georgia's defense and say, the front four is stout, but going up against this Clemson offense -- you saw (Dabo Swinney) talk about what Justyn Ross brings to this unit. I got to go with the Clemson Tigers."

Celebrity guest picker Kane Brown: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Clemson

Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit is on the broadcast for the game and therefore did not make a pick.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
ESPN’s GameDay predictions for Clemson-Georgia
ESPN’s GameDay predictions for Clemson-Georgia
ESPN GameDay signs for Clemson-Georgia
ESPN GameDay signs for Clemson-Georgia
WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on DJ Uiagalelei
WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on DJ Uiagalelei
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest