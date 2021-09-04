ESPN’s GameDay predictions for Clemson-Georgia

ESPN’s flagship college football show College Gameday was on site in Charlotte for the top-5 showdown between Clemson and Georgia.

The broadcast start is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

The GameDay crew and more made their predictions on the matchup:

David Pollack: Georgia - "Because of that physicality, I think they get it done."

Chris Fallica: Georgia

Desmond Howard: Clemson - "This is a heavyweight matchup. This is what we've all been waiting for. You look at Georgia's defense and say, the front four is stout, but going up against this Clemson offense -- you saw (Dabo Swinney) talk about what Justyn Ross brings to this unit. I got to go with the Clemson Tigers."

Celebrity guest picker Kane Brown: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

Lee Corso hypes up Clemson but Picks Georgia in the end: pic.twitter.com/BYykRHxWFr — Alex. (@Dubs4O8) September 4, 2021

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Clemson

Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit is on the broadcast for the game and therefore did not make a pick.

