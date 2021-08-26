ESPN projects Clemson's Playoff path, CFP contenders

TigerNet Staff by

College football begins this weekend with a smattering of Week Zero action before headliners such as Clemson-Georgia really kick things off on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC).

ESPN released its bowl projections on Thursday and has Clemson going to one of two Playoff destinations.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura sends Clemson to the Cotton Bowl to face Oklahoma in its backyard, while Mark Schlabach projects another Clemson-Alabama CFP meeting in Miami Gardens' Orange Bowl.

Neither one has Clemson advancing on to the national title game, however.

In another bowl projection this week, the Action Network's Brett McMurphy, an ESPN alum, doesn't have Clemson in the Playoff at all, sending them to the Peach Bowl and matching up Ohio State/Oklahoma and Alabama/Georgia in the CFP.

ESPN also ranked the Playoff contenders by tier on Thursday ($), with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma in the top group and Georgia and Texas A&M in the next tier.

"According to ESPN's Football Power Index, nobody has a better shot to win its conference than ACC favorite Clemson at 81%," Heather Dinich analyzed. "It's not the Tigers' ACC opponents that will present the greatest challenge -- it's the season opener against SEC East favorite Georgia. While the Tigers can lose that game and still reach the playoff (especially if Georgia goes on to win the East), they would have to avoid an upset along the way or in the ACC title game and a playoff spot wouldn't be a guarantee. Without a win against Georgia, a one-loss Clemson might not have the résumé, depending on what other Power 5 conference champions do and what happens in the SEC. A Georgia win over the eventual ACC champs could help catapult the Bulldogs into the top four with Alabama -- and at the expense of Clemson, given the head-to-head result."