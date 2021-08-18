ESPN names three Tigers among 25 most important players for 2021

Clemson is a national championship contender again and that run may just hinge on three key players.

ESPN named three Tigers among the 25 "most important" players for the 2021 season on Wednesday ($).

Clemson sophomore DJ Uiagalelei is in a group with new QB starters on Playoff contenders at No. 4 on the list.

"Uiagalelei shined in a two-week starting audition last season, completing 69% of his passes with no picks and, at 250-pounds, showing decent short-yardage rushing potential as well," ESPN's Bill Connelly said. "But now the training wheels are off. He not only has to look the part of a CFP quarterback, he has to do so (a) without security blanket Travis Etienne and (b) from the start of the season: The Tigers' toughest regular season game is against Georgia in Charlotte in Week 1."

Georgia QB JT Daniels is on top of the group of QBs who could make a major impact.

"I already declared Daniels the most likely Next Mac Jones (and named Georgia as the most likely Next Clemson) earlier in the offseason, so it was pretty obvious that he would end up the No. 1 name here. As I wrote last year, 'With great quarterback play, the Dawgs go from SEC East co-favorites to, potentially, national title co-favorites,'" Connelly said. "The only thing that changed since then is that we got a brief, four-game glimpse of what Daniels was capable of late last season. If Daniels turns small-sample dominance into large-sample prowess, the Dawgs have everything they need."

Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is identified in the defenders who could have breakout seasons at No. 10 on the list.

Junior receiver Justyn Ross, who has garnered multiple first-team All-American honors, is included in the key supporting class tier of the group at No. 14.