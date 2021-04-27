ESPN names Clemson defender a "most intriguing" 2022 NFL draft prospect

We're just days away from the 2021 NFL draft being in the books, and for some, the page has already turned to 2022.

ESPN went through its early top-25 rankings for the most intriguing near-future NFL draft prospects and former four-star prospect Tyler Davis fit the bill for the Tigers.

"The defensive line is a legacy position at Clemson, from William Perry to Gaines Adams to Vic Beasley to Christian Wilkins," ESPN's David Hale wrote. "Next up on the assembly line is defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who could easily push his way into the top 10 draft prospects in the country with a strong 2021 season. He was exceptional as a freshman in 2019, but injuries and inconsistent production from his linemates hindered his 2020 campaign.

"Now healthy, Davis will be surrounded by Clemson's best group of linemen in years, which should provide an excellent opportunity to showcase his prolific skills."

He was named second-team All-ACC as a freshman with 51 tackles, nine for loss, with 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Injuries limited the Florida native to 196 snaps over seven games (all starts) last season, where he tallied 17 tackles (five for loss) with two sacks and a pass breakup.