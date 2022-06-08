ESPN metric predicts Clemson, Atlantic Division

ESPN did a deeper dive into the upcoming football season for Clemson and the Atlantic Division this week, and not surprisingly, Dabo Swinney's Tigers are once again the favorite ($).

That doesn't mean there isn't a level of skepticism, however, coming off of a rare Playoff-less campaign.

"Even with an elite defense, though, they won't have a CFP ceiling if their quarterback is playing at barely a top-100 level," ESPN's Bill Connelly said. "Can an offseason of work fix what ailed Uiagalelei? His confidence vanished and never came back, and the offense gave him none of the easy throws so many other blue-chippers see. Can Streeter bring about a necessary refresh? Is blue-chip freshman Cade Klubnik ready if Uiagalelei again can't get going? Nine starters return, but there's no Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jr. here to create chunk plays out of nothing. New blood might not be the worst idea in the world.

"Swinney is attempting to fix this problem the way he knows how. It might work, but it's hard to trust this offense until we see quality QB play again. And that makes Clemson one of 2022's most fascinating teams."

By the analytics alone, Clemson is projected nine wins overall and six in ACC play, with NC State next (8.5 average wins/5 ACC wins), then Florida State (7.5 total wins/4.6 conference), Louisville (7.2 total/4.5 conference), Wake Forest (7 total/3.8 conference), Syracuse (5.5 total/3 conference) and Boston College (5.1 total/2.6 conference).

Clemson is regarded as the sixth-best team in the nation overall by the SP+, joining Miami (14) in the top-15 and NC State (18) and Pittsburgh (19) in the top-25.

Both Clemson (2) and NC State (10) are projected top-10 defenses, and the offenses are pegged around 40th (Clemson - 39; NC State - 42).

"The Pack's defense constantly pushed teams backward in 2021 and boasted some of the surest tackling in the country despite a season-long injury for star linebacker Payton Wilson. NC State forced opponents behind schedule," Connelly said, "then dominated with consistent pressure (eighth in pressure rate) and an elite secondary that returns intact and returns Cecil Powell, a starting cornerback in 2020. This is a huge opportunity for State in 2022. Let's see if the offense can hold up its end of the bargain."

Connelly regarded Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee among his 10-favorite players in the ACC this year.

"It has been hard to separate these two since they both signed with Clemson as top-15 recruits in 2020. They combined for 18 TFLs as freshmen and might have topped 25 last season had Bresee not torn his ACL last September. He should be healthy this fall, and this duo should anchor another ridiculous Clemson line," said Connelly.