ESPN GameDay picks for Clemson-Louisville
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 6, 2021, 12:10 PM
Clemson will face off against ACC opponent Louisville on Saturday night (7:30 pm/ACC Network). The Tigers are currently a slim 3.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

The ESPN College Gameday crew shared their picks for the contest:

DESMOND HOWARD: picks CLEMSON

"I like Clemson's defense, third in scoring defense," Howard said. "I think that defense travels. I got Clemson over Louisville in a close game."

Guest picker NICK LACHEY: picks LOUISVILLE

"Man, this is a tough one for me, Lachey said. "Clemson is having a down year. I think this game means more to Louisville than it does to Clemson. I'm actually going to take the Cardinals."

LEE CORSO: picks CLEMSON

"Not so fast, my friend," Corso said. "Louisville scores but not enough."

KIRK HERBSTREIT: picks CLEMSON

"I think it's Clemson's defense," Herbstreit said. "That's the difference in this football game. They are doing enough to win football games on offense, but I'll say that the Clemson defense will get a couple of turnovers, short field and wins the game."

