ESPN final seven-round mock draft, rankings feature a number of Clemson prospects
by - 2022 Apr 27, Wed 11:36
The NFL draft commences on Thursday (8 p.m. on ESPN/NFL Network/ABC) with a number of Tigers ready to get their pro careers started this weekend.

ESPN's Matt Miller released a seven-round mock draft on Tuesday ($) with three Tigers being selected.

At the top of Clemson's selections is Andrew Booth at No. 21 overall to the New England Patriots.

"Booth could be the replacement for J.C. Jackson," Miller writes, "and he could be the steal of the cornerback class here. Booth's Clemson tape shows a tough technician who is quick, fluid and agile. He has also shown versatility in a diverse defensive scheme.

"The Patriots have needs at wide receiver and linebacker, but Booth's value and the importance of the position make him an easy pick."

Miller sees Justyn Ross (fifth round, Los Angeles Chargers) and Mario Goodrich (sixth round, Houston Texans) waiting until Saturday's selections (rounds 4-7).

Mel Kiper Jr.'s final draft rankings ($) have Booth at No. 39 overall then Ross (136) and Goodrich (155), with Baylon Spector ranked 19th among outside linebackers, James Skalski ranked 25th overall among inside linebackers and Nolan Turner at 28th in the safeties group.

Todd McShay's final rankings ($) have Booth in the top-30 (27), then Ross (150), Goodrich (225), Skalski (318) and Spector (355).

