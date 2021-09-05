ESPN experts down on Clemson Playoff chances, metric still favors CFP run

TigerNet Staff by

We're not all the way through week one in college football, but that doesn't stop the still-too-early predictions.

An ESPN panel of 12 Playoff predictors had a single Clemson Playoff projection after Saturday's 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte.

The consensus top-4 currently is Alabama (all 12 votes), Georgia (all 12 votes), Ohio State (11/12) and Oklahoma (5/12). What's the scenario for Clemson in? David Hale picks a top-4 group of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

Despite the doom and gloom that can come with an opener loss, an ESPN metric still gives Clemson better CFP odds (47.2) than Georgia (44.4) currently, at fourth overall behind Alabama (85.1), Ohio State (66) and Oklahoma (61.7).

Another fringe Playoff contender plays Sunday night with No. 9 Notre Dame heading to Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC).

ESPN's Power Rankings through Saturday pegged Clemson for seventh-best nationally.

"The Tigers undoubtedly missed former quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft, but they could have used former running back Travis Etienne even more in their loss to the Bulldogs," ESPN's Mark Schlabach wrote. "Without the threat of a consistent running game, Georgia's defense teed off on D.J. Uiagalelei and blitzed him early and often. Clemson's offensive line also played poorly against the Bulldogs' deep defensive line. The Tigers will be heavy favorites in their next two games against FCS program South Carolina State and Georgia Tech, but the early results of the post-Lawrence era were pretty underwhelming. Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have plenty of work to do."